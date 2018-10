SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A big rig fire has lanes on Highway 50 near 48th blocked late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m.

The eastbound 1-3 lanes are closed, Caltrans says. Traffic is backing up at least a mile.

All westbound lanes are open, but traffic is slow.

A big rig fire is blocking lanes on Highway 50 at 48th. The crash is blocking EB lanes and emergency responders have WB #1-2 lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/cNw7qh7HWn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 3, 2018

It’s unclear what led up to the crash at this point.