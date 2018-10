SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in Sacramento are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Please help locate missing 12-year-old Halia Smith who has been missing since this afternoon. She is 5’4”, last seen in the 2000 block of Pebblewood Drive wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans and black/white Adidas shoes. Please share and call 9-1-1 if you see her. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/4piItKtzDx — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 3, 2018

Officers say Halia Smith was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Pebblewood Drive off Azevedo Drive.

She was wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans at the time she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento police.