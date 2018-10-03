NATOMAS (CBS13) — Natomas High School was one of 150 schools putting leadership and teamwork to the test for the US Army High School Challenge.

The challenge was a taste of what it takes to be in the military without actually enlisting. Natomas High was selected as one of 150 schools across the country to trade P.E. for P.T. for a day.

Teams of four navigated a series of challenges including mathematical puzzles, team relay races, and scaling a victory wall. The early morning brought out the football team and the cheerleading squad to tackle the course.

“They all have to learn to work together as a team. When you get into the real world, that’s what it’s all about when you get a job, you have to learn to work with people to finish something,” said athletic director Jeremy Arsich.

The students couldn’t get enough of the course.

“It feels like it’s going to build better chemistry for our football team because we got all of our players for our football team out here and we’re doing pretty good,” said student athelete Jesse McDaniel.

By the end of the day, about 400 students passed through the obstacle course.