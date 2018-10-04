NEW YORK CITY (CBS13) – The Oakland Athletics may have been eliminated from the playoffs, but the team is trying to make sure at least one fan has a better memory of Wednesday’s game.

At some point during the A’s 7-2 loss, an Oakland fan watching the game from the bleachers at Yankee Stadium found himself the doused in beer from Yankees fans.

The arm of Yankees-gear wearing fan can clearly be seen dumping his beer on the A’s fan, as captured in a video posted by Barstool Sports writer Jared Carrabis.

Yankees fans can then be seen jumping around and celebrating. It’s unclear exactly at what point in the game the incident happened.

Thursday, the A’s posted a still from the video on Twitter asking for help in finding the Oakland fan.

Do you know this A’s fan? We’d like to find him, hook him up with some new Oakland A’s gear that doesn’t smell like beer.

Much love from Hero-Town, buddy.

(H/T to @Jared_Carrabis) pic.twitter.com/ltthrqCc7z — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) October 4, 2018

As of late Thursday morning, it’s unclear if the A’s fan had been found.

It’s unclear if the Yankees fan who threw the beer is being sought and if they will face any consequences.