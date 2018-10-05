NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Bargain hunters shop for discounted merchandise at Macy\'s on \'Black Friday\' on November 25, 2011 in New York City. Marking the start of the holiday shopping season, \'Black Friday\' is one of American retailers\' busiest days of the year. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the holidays right around the corner, you may have already started your shopping, or at least started thinking about it.

Well, get your wallet ready because holiday spending is expected to increase this year.

The National Retail Federation is predicting that sales in November and December will increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent from a year ago.

Americans are expected to shell out as much as $721 billion on the holidays this year.