SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A small earthquake shook the Monterey Bay area but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.9-magnitude temblor struck three miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Tres Pinos at 6:29 a.m. Friday.

It was centered 6.5 miles (10 kilometers) southeast from Hollister and about 17 miles (18 kilometers) east of Salinas.

It was felt in San Francisco and other communities as far away as Petaluma, about 40 miles northwest of Oakland.

