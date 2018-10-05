  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol investigation has found a protester is at fault for an incident where she was struck by a sheriff’s patrol car.

The incident happened back in March during a protest over the shooting of Stephon Clark.

Wanda Cleveland, a 61-year-old retired bus driver, was seen being struck by a Sacramento

County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle. Several videos were taken of the incident.

Investigators with CHP’s South Sacramento division have been examining video and interviewing witnesses.

Friday, investigators said they had come to the conclusion that the protester was at fault for the collision. CHP says the pedestrian “caused the collision by walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk and failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle close enough to pose an immediate hazard.”

Cleveland suffered bruises to her head and arm in the incident.

