LINCOLN (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people have been arrested for using stolen credit cards lead to a larger discovery about one of the suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man’s credit cards were stolen from his home in Lincoln back in August. The victim was out of town when the credit cards were taken from his home. He received multiple notifications from his bank that fraudulent charges were being made at Home Depot and Walmart.

Officials said James Smith, 52, was caught on Home Depot surveillance video purchasing thousands of dollars of programmable thermostats with the victim’s credit card.

Smith was identified by property crime detectives and arrested on Sept. 26 for identity theft and conspiracy. He is currently out on bail.

Separately, 48-year-old Gloria Smith was caught on Walmart surveillance video using the victim’s credit card. After confirming her identity, detectives went to Gloria’s residence in Sacramento to arrest her.

When they found Gloria, detectives said she had a suitcase with her which was found to have a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, a credit card printer/writer/reader, checks, and personal information belonging to other people.

Gloria was arrested on Oct. 2 for identity theft, drug sales, intent to defraud, and three Sacramento County warrants. She is not eligible for bail.