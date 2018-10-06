  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Identity Theft, Stolen Credit Cards

LINCOLN (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people have been arrested for using stolen credit cards lead to a larger discovery about one of the suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man’s credit cards were stolen from his home in Lincoln back in August. The victim was out of town when the credit cards were taken from his home. He received multiple notifications from his bank that fraudulent charges were being made at Home Depot and Walmart.

james smith placer co sheriff Police: Woman Arrested For Identity Theft, Found With Suitcase Of Methamphetamine

James Smith (Placer County Sheriff)

Officials said James Smith, 52, was caught on Home Depot surveillance video purchasing thousands of dollars of programmable thermostats with the victim’s credit card.

Smith was identified by property crime detectives and arrested on Sept. 26 for identity theft and conspiracy. He is currently out on bail.

Separately, 48-year-old Gloria Smith was caught on Walmart surveillance video using the victim’s credit card. After confirming her identity, detectives went to Gloria’s residence in Sacramento to arrest her.

gloria smith placer co sheriff Police: Woman Arrested For Identity Theft, Found With Suitcase Of Methamphetamine

Gloria Smith (Placer County Sheriff)

When they found Gloria, detectives said she had a suitcase with her which was found to have a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, a credit card printer/writer/reader, checks, and personal information belonging to other people.

Gloria was arrested on Oct. 2 for identity theft, drug sales, intent to defraud, and three Sacramento County warrants. She is not eligible for bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s