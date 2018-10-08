  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concerts, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Craving a heavy dose of 80s and early 90s pop music nostalgia?

New Kids On The Block announced a new 2019 tour on Monday that not only features them, but a slew of artists seemingly plucked right from the MTV Top 20 Video Countdown.

Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa and Tiffany will be joining New Kids On The Block for “The MixTape Tour.”

The tour plans to hit 53 cities across North America, including a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento come May 30, 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting Oct. 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s