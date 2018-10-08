SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Craving a heavy dose of 80s and early 90s pop music nostalgia?

New Kids On The Block announced a new 2019 tour on Monday that not only features them, but a slew of artists seemingly plucked right from the MTV Top 20 Video Countdown.

That’s right, Blockheads! We’re coming to a city near you in 2019 on the #MixtapeTour! We’ll be joined by very special guests @TheSaltNPepa, @naughtybynature, @tiffanytunes, and @debbiegibson. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am EST with fan presale starting tomorrow 10am EST. pic.twitter.com/p04oh1v65d — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 8, 2018

Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa and Tiffany will be joining New Kids On The Block for “The MixTape Tour.”

The tour plans to hit 53 cities across North America, including a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento come May 30, 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting Oct. 12.