SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Craving a heavy dose of 80s and early 90s pop music nostalgia?
New Kids On The Block announced a new 2019 tour on Monday that not only features them, but a slew of artists seemingly plucked right from the MTV Top 20 Video Countdown.
Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa and Tiffany will be joining New Kids On The Block for “The MixTape Tour.”
The tour plans to hit 53 cities across North America, including a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento come May 30, 2019.
Tickets for the show go on sale starting Oct. 12.