SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A sexual assault is the latest in a series of crimes occurring at Sacramento State.

Police say a young woman was date-raped inside her college dorm two weeks ago. The incident was reported to police only after the victim was hospitalized.

“I think that most people that commit major crimes here find out quickly that our arrest rate is extraordinarily high,” said Sacramento State Police Chief Mark Iwasa.

Iwasa says his officers made an arrest in the case right away, and he assures students the incident poses no threat to others.

But it’s not the only incident students are concerned about.

Just last week, a group of thieves broke into dozens of cars parked on campus. Police have arrested one of four suspects. But in a separate incident Friday, police say, a student was almost robbed at knife-point on his bike. He managed to ride off and find an officer to report it to.

“I always see cop cars around and police officers,” one student said.

They’re not just sworn officers.

“We supplement our forces with approximately 67 student intern [community service officers] who are uniformed personnel,” said Officer Iwasa.

Chief Iwasa says he’s hiring those students as community service officers to protect their peers, 24-7.

“We’re a lot more on our toes now,” said Angel Rodrigues.

Rodrigues says bike thefts usually make up half of the crimes on campus.

“I know at night they have programs too,” another student said.

The school does offer a safety escort service for students at night. And has over 160 blue light safety buttons. With one click, an officer responds in two minutes or less.

And as always, police urge students to use the buddy system if possible. And save the campus police number in their phones: 916-278-6000.

Students can even be in contact with campus police on their Facebook page.