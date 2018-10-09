LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – Alex Spanos, the majority owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, has passed away.

“Alex passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning,” the team wrote in a statement.

Spanos, 95, was a Stockton native who went on to become a billionaire real estate developer. Born and raised in Stockton, Spanos also attended the University of the Pacific before later founding A.G. Spanos Companies.

Spanos Family Statement on the Passing of Family Patriarch Alex Spanos » https://t.co/esg3mF76bm pic.twitter.com/A8GHn4Xpjz — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 9, 2018

The company became the top apartment builder in the nation.

“There have been very few people who have meant as much to University of the Pacific as has Alex G. Spanos,” said UOP President Pamela A. Eibeck in a statement on Tuesday. “Everyone at Pacific — and generations of future Pacific students who will benefit from his generous heart — are eternally grateful for his love of Pacific and what he has done for the university.”

Spanos bought a majority stake in the then-San Diego Charges in 1984. However, his son Dean has been handling the daily operations of the team since the 90s.

Spanos’ wife Faye passed away in August at age 92. The couple had been married nearly 70 years.