  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento, WalletHub

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An abundance of good and cheap eats has landed Sacramento among the top 20 “Best Foodie” cities in America, according to WalletHub.

Sacramento placed number 16 in WalletHub’s list, which took into account 29 factors like affordability, accessibility of high-quality restaurants, food festivals per capita and craft breweries or wineries per capita.

Portland, OR, San Francisco, Miami, New York City and Los Angeles ranked 1-5 in the list. Other California cities to make the list included San Diego at 9 and Oakland at 19.

Other area cities to make the list include Modesto at 104 and Stockton at 137.

Among other interesting findings in WalletHub’s list include Santa Rosa having the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food places.

See the full list here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s