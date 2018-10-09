SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An abundance of good and cheap eats has landed Sacramento among the top 20 “Best Foodie” cities in America, according to WalletHub.

Sacramento placed number 16 in WalletHub’s list, which took into account 29 factors like affordability, accessibility of high-quality restaurants, food festivals per capita and craft breweries or wineries per capita.

Portland, OR, San Francisco, Miami, New York City and Los Angeles ranked 1-5 in the list. Other California cities to make the list included San Diego at 9 and Oakland at 19.

Other area cities to make the list include Modesto at 104 and Stockton at 137.

Among other interesting findings in WalletHub’s list include Santa Rosa having the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food places.

See the full list here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/