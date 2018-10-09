KEYES (CBS13) – Detectives in Stanislaus County are looking for the man who is apparently using his child to help commit thefts.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, the man has been committing the thefts from a store in the community of Keyes.

The man is apparently using a young child to help him conceal and steal items. The man can be seen walking into the store carrying the child in surveillance photos released by the sheriff’s department on Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact deputies at (209) 226-3923.

“We have a parent of the year award waiting for him,” the department posted in a mocking statement on Facebook.

Callers can remain anonymous.