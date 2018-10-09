SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wild turkeys in one Sacramento neighborhood may be a bit safer today thanks to the efforts of one little girl.

Several months ago, Front Street Animal Shelter says Stella became very worried about the wild turkeys near her school – scared they might get hit by cars and cause traffic accidents, hurting both birds and people.

After urging her mother to contact the City of Sacramento to put up “turkey crossing signs,” her tenacity paid off.

A sign has now been placed in the area warning drivers of wild turkeys.