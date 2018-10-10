NATOMAS (CBS13) — Ettore’s Bakery & Cafe is continuing to close locations including their Natomas production facility, their owners announced Wednesday.

According to the owners, the decision was made Tuesday night after reviewing the company’s financial situation. They said they expanded the business too quickly and could not keep up the costs.

Back in July, Ettore’s Roseville branch closed after being open for less than a year. The owners said all of their production will now move to their flagship store on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

“The burden was so big that we couldn’t make it, you know?” said Ettore Ravazzolo, owner. “After yesterday, talking with the attorney, we really couldn’t continue the way we’ve been continuing.”

Ettore said they are trying to find positions for the employees that are now without a job. Some of them will be hired at the Folsom location.