SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Police announced Wednesday that a 60-year-old man was arrested on charges of murder after confessing to a family member that he killed his cohabitating girlfriend.

Police said they received information that the suspect, Paul Hollingsworth, confessed to his family member at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police then responded to their residence in the 3600 block of Aspen Ave. where they found the 70-year-old victim unconscious and not breathing. Officers said they tried lifesaving measures as fire and rescue were summoned to the scene.

The victim was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital and later flown via Calstar Helicopter to Renown Hospital in Reno. Officials said the victim succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

Police said Hollingsworth is cooperating with investigators and was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on murder charges.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information related to the case is requested to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police department at (530) 542-6100.