PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who ran away after school last month.

Authorities say Patrick Siebenthaler was last seen on Sept. 24.

Siebenthaler reportedly has substance abuse problems and has run away in the past, but would always come back.

Anyone who sees Siebenthaler or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities.