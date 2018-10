STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are looking for a missing person, Theron Simon, who was last seen at the Lincoln Street Caltrans Yard, 312 South Lincoln Street, at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to police, Simon is 5-11 and 145 pounds.

If anyone sees or has seen Simon, they are asked to contact the Stockton CHP office at 209-938-4800.

Refer to the case number T5126518.