NATOMAS (CBS13) — An animal rescue group is searching for two kittens that they say were stolen out of their cages.

The volunteer group Cats About Town Society was holding an adoption event last Saturday at the Natomas Marketplace Shopping Center in Sacramento when the cat-napping occurred.

They say the suspect was able to unlock the cages and took three kittens. The suspect was arrested the Sunday with one of the stolen cars, but two remain missing.

One of the missing cats is “Opal” who was rescued from the Carr fire in Redding earlier this summer.

“They’re young and they’ve been in foster homes since they were really little,” said Andrea Kutler, adoption manager. “These cats don’t have street skills, they don’t have any sort of ability to seek out food.”

Volunteers believe the two missing kittens may still be in the Natomas area. Traps have been set out and the rescue group has posted flyers offering a reward for their return.