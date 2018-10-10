LIVE COVERAGE:Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Natomas, Pet Adoption

NATOMAS (CBS13) — An animal rescue group is searching for two kittens that they say were stolen out of their cages.

The volunteer group Cats About Town Society was holding an adoption event last Saturday at the Natomas Marketplace Shopping Center in Sacramento when the cat-napping occurred.

They say the suspect was able to unlock the cages and took three kittens. The suspect was arrested the Sunday with one of the stolen cars, but two remain missing.

READ: Police: Woman Intentionally Rammed Van In Deadly Citrus Heights Crash

One of the missing cats is “Opal” who was rescued from the Carr fire in Redding earlier this summer.

“They’re young and they’ve been in foster homes since they were really little,” said Andrea Kutler, adoption manager. “These cats don’t have street skills, they don’t have any sort of ability to seek out food.”

Volunteers believe the two missing kittens may still be in the Natomas area. Traps have been set out and the rescue group has posted flyers offering a reward for their return.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s