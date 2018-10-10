WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento police say they’ve arrested an 80-year-old man for homicide.

The shooting comes as a shock to the close-knit neighborhood, where people have lived next to each other on the 900 block of Beardsley Drive for decades.

The home where the deadly shots were fired was quiet after police wrapped up a day-long investigation and took down crime tape.

Juanita Garcia lives next door.

“Well this is all very tragic because someone’s life was taken,” Garcia said.

Police aren’t naming their suspect arrested for murder, describing him only as an 80-year-old man.

Garcia says the man under arrest is her next door neighbor. She watched as he was placed in the back of a police car.

“There’s never been any problems next door, nothing,” Garcia said “I’ve known him and his wife for many years. Been pretty quiet for the most part.”

Cellphone video shows police with guns drawn arriving at the deadly shooting scene just after noon. The video shows one man walking toward officers with his hands on his head, and police calling for the suspected shooter to come out too.

“Ron, come out with your hands up,” an officer shouted on a loudspeaker.

Police declared a woman in her 50s dead at the home from a gunshot wound. They have not released her identity.

Neighbors say she was a distant relative, and that the alleged gunman was disabled.

“He was just quiet and he liked to work on his car outside,” Michelle Jimenez said. “He was quiet and kept to himself.”

“I’ve lived here all my life. This the first time that this has ever happened.”

Now investigators are working on a motive.

“What triggered it? It’s just really sad,” Garcia said.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the suspect was being booked into the Monroe Detention Facility.

He is expected to face a judge for the first time on a murder charge in the coming days.