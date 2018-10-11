SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a special and final “welcome home” for a local airman.

Friends and family surprised TSgt. Michael Quintana early Wednesday afternoon as he arrived at Sacramento International Airport after spending more than six months in Iraq.

This was Quintana’s 14th and final deployment.

He will be retiring in April 2019 after 20 years in the Air Force.

“I am not looking forward to leaving anytime soon. I will be home relaxing and enjoying the retired life for quite some time,” Quintana said.

His fiancée organized the big surprise and says she just wanted to show him how much everyone appreciates his service.