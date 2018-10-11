DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after an 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in El Dorado County on Wednesday.

The scene was along Missouri Flat Road, near Halyard Lane.

California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office says an 87-year-old man was apparently crossing Missouri Flat Road a little before 6:30 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, only described as a dark-colored sedan, was last seen heading northbound on Missouri Flat Road.

CHP says deputies with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office later spotted the suspect at a gas station in Diamond Springs. The driver, whose name has not been released at this point, surrendered to deputies.

The driver is now facing felony hit-and-run charges.

The name of the 87-year-old man killed has not been released at this point.