California voters will be asked to respond to a familiar topic on the November ballot when they face a water bond.

Proposition 3 calls for the state to authorize nearly $9 billion in bonds to cover water and environmental projects throughout the state.

PROPOSITION 3 FAST FACTS WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS A YES vote on this measure means: The state could sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund various water and environmental projects.

vote on this measure means: The state could sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund various water and environmental projects. A NO vote on this measure means: The state could not sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund various water and environmental projects. FISCAL IMPACT Increased state costs to repay bonds averaging $430 million per year over 40 years. Local government savings for water-related projects, likely averaging a couple hundred million dollars annually over the next few decades.

Ballot impact data and vote text from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office

The dozens of projects cover everything from maintenance, to capturing wastewater, to even dredging rivers.

$2.495 billion: Watershed lands, aimed at protecting, restoring and improving the health of watershed areas to increase the amount and quality of water.

$2.13 billion: Water supply, work to improve and increase drinking water, water recycling and water conservation.

$1.44 billion: Fish and wildlife habitat, improving habitats for fish and wildlife, including restoring streams and wetlands to more natural conditions.

$1.227 billion: Water facility upgrades, including repairs and connections to existing dams, canals and reservoirs.

$1.085 billion: Groundwater, cleanup, recharging and managing.

$500 million: Flood protection, expansion of floodplains and reservoir repair.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)