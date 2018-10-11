  • CBS13On Air

California voters will be asked to respond to a familiar topic on the November ballot when they face a water bond.

Proposition 3 calls for the state to authorize nearly $9 billion in bonds to cover water and environmental projects throughout the state.

PROPOSITION 3 FAST FACTS

WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS

  • YES vote on this measure means: The state could sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund various water and environmental projects.
  • NO vote on this measure means: The state could not sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund various water and environmental projects.

FISCAL IMPACT

  • Increased state costs to repay bonds averaging $430 million per year over 40 years. Local government savings for water-related projects, likely averaging a couple hundred million dollars annually over the next few decades.
The dozens of projects cover everything from maintenance, to capturing wastewater, to even dredging rivers.

  • $2.495 billion: Watershed lands, aimed at protecting, restoring and improving the health of watershed areas to increase the amount and quality of water.
  • $2.13 billion: Water supply, work to improve and increase drinking water, water recycling and water conservation.
  • $1.44 billion: Fish and wildlife habitat, improving habitats for fish and wildlife, including restoring streams and wetlands to more natural conditions.
  • $1.227 billion: Water facility upgrades, including repairs and connections to existing dams, canals and reservoirs.
  • $1.085 billion: Groundwater, cleanup, recharging and managing.
  • $500 million: Flood protection, expansion of floodplains and reservoir repair.


