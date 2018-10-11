SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California voters will decide the fate of everything from bonds to the gas tax and even how veal is raised.

The 2018 November General Election has 11 statewide measures for voters to decide. Keen-eyed voters will notice their ballot is missing one proposition. Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court after a legal challenge.

We’ve broken down the details of each measure and what your vote means.

2018 CALIFORNIA BALLOT PROPOSITIONS