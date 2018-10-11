Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California voters will decide the fate of everything from bonds to the gas tax and even how veal is raised.
The 2018 November General Election has 11 statewide measures for voters to decide. Keen-eyed voters will notice their ballot is missing one proposition. Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by the California Supreme Court after a legal challenge.
We’ve broken down the details of each measure and what your vote means.
2018 CALIFORNIA BALLOT PROPOSITIONS
- PROPOSITION 1
Authorizes Bonds to Fund Specified Housing Assistance Programs. Legislative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 2
Authorizes Bonds to Fund Existing Housing Program for Individuals With Mental Illness. Legislative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 3
Authorizes Bonds to Fund Projects for Water Supply and Quality, Watershed, Fish, Wildlife, Water Conveyance, and Groundwater Sustainability and Storage. Initiative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 4
Authorizes Bonds Funding Construction at Hospitals Providing Children’s Health Care. Initiative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 5
Changes Requirements for Certain Property Owners to Transfer Their Property Tax Base to Replacement Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute.
- PROPOSITION 6
Eliminates Certain Road Repair and Transportation Funding. Requires Certain Fuel Taxes and Vehicle Fees Be Approved by the Electorate. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
- PROPOSITION 7
Conforms California Daylight Saving Time to Federal Law. Allows Legislature to Change Daylight Saving Time Period. Legislative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 8
Regulates Amounts Outpatient Kidney Dialysis Clinics Charge for Dialysis Treatment. Initiative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 9
Removed from the ballot
- PROPOSITION 10
Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property. Initiative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 11
Requires Private-sector Emergency Ambulance Employees to Remain on-call During Work Breaks. Eliminates Certain Employer Liability. Initiative Statute.
- PROPOSITION 12
Establishes New Standards for Confinement of Specified Farm Animals; Bans Sale of Noncomplying Products. Initiative Statute.