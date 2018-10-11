  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two alt-rock giants will be paying a visit to Sacramento next year.

Weezer and the Pixies announced their Spring 2019 tour dates on Thursday. The tour kicks off March 8 in Louisville, KY and will hit a total of 21 cities.

The tour will make a stop at the Golden 1 Center on April 9.

Weezer is coming off a strong summer where their cover song of Toto’s “Africa” saw widespread attention. The band is also planning to release a new album, titled “The Black Album,” in 2019.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

 

