Interstate 5, Lodi, Stockton

LODI (CBS13) – A big rig accident has lanes blocked on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County early Friday morning.

The scene is on the southbound side of the freeway at Highway 12.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash was first reported just before 2:30 a.m.

Grape pulp was spilled all over the freeway due to the crash. Caltrans says the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked and it’s unclear when they’ll reopen.

The driver of the big rig suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

