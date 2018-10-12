Based on Angie Thomas’ novel, “The Hate U Give” is a movie everyone should see given today’s cultural climate. We talk to the film’s stars Amandla Stenberg, Russell Hornsby and director George Tillman Jr.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.