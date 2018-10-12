SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A popular bridal shop is going out of business. The House of Fashion Bridal Salon has been a Sacramento staple for nearly 60 years but will close its doors for good next month.

After nearly six decades the shop will be shutting its doors for good in a little over a month and they say customer switching to online shopping is part of the reason why.

David Murai owns House of Fashion with his wife and said his mother-in-law started the business in 1959 at 38th and J.

Murai has seen generations of brides combining the racks for the perfect dress to stand out on their special day.

READ: Parents Of Elk Grove 2nd Graders Concerned About Lessons Involving Gay Rights

“A bride will come in and say, ‘hey my grandmother bought a gown here, my mom bought a gown here, they had great service.’”

But over the years Murai says things have changed. Brides are spending less on weddings and there’s more competition from other bridal shops. He says his customers choosing to shop online that’s hurt their business the most.

“Brides will come in and try things on, know exactly their size, color, everything about the dress that’s pertinent to ordering it and they’ll order it online, try and find it cheaper.”

ALSO: Benches Removed On K Street For ‘Revitalization’ Leave Many Without A Place To Sit

They won’t find it cheaper now as House of Fashion has slashed prices up to 75 percent for their going out of business sale. A bittersweet occasion for customers.

“I think it definitely affects the community, family-owned mom-and-pop shop closing down is always impactful,” said bride Summer Brock.

Murai says his thoughts are with their 10 employees and remaining loyal customers, but at 75 years old, he says the time has come.

“We’re not getting any younger, and while we have our health would like to do other things.”

The shop will remain open until the end of November and they say they will take care of all outstanding orders no customers will be left in the lurch in the meantime they say customers are welcome to come by and take advantage of the sales.