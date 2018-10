FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Travis Air Force Base is sending out more help for Hurricane Michael relief.

On Friday morning, two US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III’s left Travis AFB for Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.

Two teams from Travis AFB are already on the East Coast as of Thursday to help with medical aid.

Travis also sent their Boeing C-17 to Mississippi.

The C-17 is large enough to carry a helicopter, or become an air ambulance, transporting up to 60 patients.