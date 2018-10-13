  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Shirin Rajaee
Filed Under:Autism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local art show gave artists with autism the chance to show off their work.

Nonprofit Fly Brave Foundation held their first art show fundraiser Saturday afternoon at New Helvetia Brewing Company in Sacramento.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some local brews, buy artwork from the artists themselves.

RELATED: Sacramento Runner With Autism Qualifies For Boston Marathon

“This is all about these artists, these kids having a platform to sell their art, display their art. And they’ve come out with their families and they’ve taken photos in front of their art,” said Vanessa Biker, president of the foundation.

All of the proceeds raised from the art show will go to the Fly Brave Foundation, which provides employment training for adults with autism.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s