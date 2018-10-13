SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A local art show gave artists with autism the chance to show off their work.

Nonprofit Fly Brave Foundation held their first art show fundraiser Saturday afternoon at New Helvetia Brewing Company in Sacramento.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some local brews, buy artwork from the artists themselves.

“This is all about these artists, these kids having a platform to sell their art, display their art. And they’ve come out with their families and they’ve taken photos in front of their art,” said Vanessa Biker, president of the foundation.

All of the proceeds raised from the art show will go to the Fly Brave Foundation, which provides employment training for adults with autism.