PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — In a team effort, a group in Lincoln constructed a new playground Saturday.

Neighbors say it will positively impact the community. Hundreds of volunteers at Creekside Oaks Elementary School in Lincoln banded together to build the new playground.

When the call for help went out, people from all over the community answered. The old playground was built in 1994, 24 years ago.

“It was breaking the side had cracks in it, the metal, the rusting, the screws were breaking, so you know … it was time,” said Reno Penders, Principal at the elementary school.

The school got a great deal of help from Asurea Insurance Services, Forresters Financial, and the playgrounds experts, KaBOOM!