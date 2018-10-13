SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With red flag conditions creating a great fire danger across northern California, PG&E announced Saturday might that they may turn off the power for safety in portions of 12 counties within the next 24 hours.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff is a program that the utility announced earlier this year to protect areas from potential fire danger. This is the first time PG&E is implementing the program over a wide area.

In a press release, the company announced power shutoffs could happen “as early as late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The greater likelihood is potentially turning off the power for safety in advance of Sunday evening wind event that is forecasted to last into Monday morning.”

The following areas may be affected:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

Sierra Count y (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City),

Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

Plumas County (La Porte)

Calaveras (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

The utility said it already mailed letters to anyone who may be impacted, but you can also look up your address on its site where you can also update your contact information.

Additionally, PG&E said they are working directly with first responders and state and local agencies to help prepare for this potential safety event. They are also reaching out to customers in potentially affected areas.

“When and where possible, PG&E will provide early warning notification as well as updates until power is restored. Extreme weather threats can change quickly. Out of an abundance of caution, PG&E is providing notice to customers in advance of this safety event through automated phone calls, texts, social media, and emails effective immediately.”

Customers are being asked to keep their information up-to-date so they can be contacted in the event of an emergency.