ELK GROVE (CBS13) — After the Monterey Trail High School football game Friday night, Elk Grove police officers and Sacramento County deputies said they heard shots fired in the surrounding neighborhood.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the officers were wrapping up their night after working the football game around 9:50 p.m. when they heard a couple of shots fired.

The officers assigned to the football game and patroling Elk Grove police officers checked the area and said they found shell casings lying on the ground in the intersection of Auberry Drive and Holman Drive.

After notifying local hospitals, the officers learned that a subject had arrived and was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The hospital said the victim was transported to the emergency room by a friend.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (916) 714-5115 or call Crime Stoppers (916) 443-HELP to remain anonymous.