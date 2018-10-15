SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft who has a hand in the ownership of three professional sports franchises, has passed away at the age of 65.
Allen’s death was announced through his company, Vulcan, inc.
Allen is the owner of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks. One of his firms is part of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders. The Trail Blazers open their season at home on Thursday night.
Allen announced his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned two weeks ago.
His family released a statement on his passing through his sister Jody Allen:
My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.