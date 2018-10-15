SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft who has a hand in the ownership of three professional sports franchises, has passed away at the age of 65.

Allen’s death was announced through his company, Vulcan, inc.

Allen is the owner of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks. One of his firms is part of the ownership group of the Seattle Sounders. The Trail Blazers open their season at home on Thursday night.

Allen announced his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned two weeks ago.

His family released a statement on his passing through his sister Jody Allen: