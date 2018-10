EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A young mountain lion was found sneaking around a business in El Dorado County.

Sheriff’s office posted pictures Monday night of deputies helping the Department of Fish and Wildlife remove the little lion safely.

Halloween may be the time for scares but not this kind… #edso was able to assist Fish and Wildlife in safely removing this juvenile lion from a local business. #sheriff #ElDoradoCounty #communitypolicing #pleasedontbiteme via @depvaughan pic.twitter.com/iq127jbevR — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) October 16, 2018

Deputies said “Halloween may be the time for scares, but not this kind,” deputies wrote.

It’s unclear exactly where in El Dorado County the mountain lion was found.