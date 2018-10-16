YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in trying to find a disabled Yuba City veteran’s stolen dog.

Yuba City authorities wrote in a post late Monday that a veteran’s van was stolen. The vet’s dog was inside the van at the time.

The van was later found in Yuba County and is no longer operable – and the dog was nowhere to be found.

Authorities say that the veteran is wheelchair-bound and is heartbroken by the incident.

All authorities are asking for is the safe return of the dog, no questions asked.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Yuba City authorities at (530) 822-4661.