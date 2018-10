SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Wednesday, people in Sacramento County will be able to send 9-1-1 text messages to local dispatch centers.

The new system comes online just a week after non-emergency phone lines were shut down for more than 12 hours.

The public was still able to call 9-1-1 and even contact police through the Sac PD app, but other areas of the county didn’t have that kind of resource.

Now people can reach agencies over text if the phone line is ever down again.