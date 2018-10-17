Doris Matsui on the issues:
Education
"I am firm believer in the power of education, and making substantial improvements to our nation's education system must be a top priority.We must improve the No Child Left Behind Act and the Education and Secondary School Act so that every child in the region and the rest of the nation has access to equal and excellent education.We also must make changes to ensure higher education is affordable and accessible for every child in America. The unfortunate reality is that skyrocketing college costs are putting a college education out of reach for many families. To help address this, I have supported legislation that prevented student loan interest rates from doubling, and locked in rates for new student loans to prevent rates from skyrocketing in the future."
Clean Energy
“Clean energy is a growing industry in the Sacramento region, filled with both promise and potential. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, I have made it a top priority to bring clean energy technology to Sacramento, and to support companies who aim to create good-paying, clean-tech jobs to our region. I have introduced legislation to support our local clean-tech businesses while also reducing our dependency on foreign oil. As a result, the Sacramento region has been transforming into a clean energy hub, with more than 450 companies and a growing number of other companies flocking to the region. Energy efficiency must continue playing a large role in our energy future. From world-class universities and facilities, to cutting-edge companies, and forward-thinking utilities, Sacramento has been leading the way. I will continue working to make our region the clean-tech capitol.”
Flood Protection
"Our region is blessed to sit at the confluence of two great rivers – the American River and the Sacramento River. These rivers bring many opportunities, but they also make us one of the highest risks of flooding in the country. Flood protection remains one of my top priorities, as it is key to the safety and economic vitality of our region. I am working every day to see that our flood protection priorities get the federal attention and funding they require, and to ensure that flood insurance rates remain affordable for all Sacramento residents. We must finish the new spillway at Folsom Dam, improve the American and Sacramento River's Levees, and complete the South Sacramento Steams Group Project."
Health Care
"Tremendous efforts have been made to ensure all Americans have access to affordable, quality health care. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) not only opened up access to health insurance for millions of Americans, it also improved the quality of insurance, providing new consumer protections and cost savings."
Jobs and Economic Security
"Rebuilding our economy and putting our region's residents back to work remains my number one priority. Over the last several years, we have seen some progress, but there is much more to be done. In light of state and local budget cuts, ensuring the federal government is responsive to our region's needs has never been more important. I will continue supporting legislation that will create jobs and move our economy forward by investing in the growing industries of health care, clean energy, and technology. This will not only make our economy stronger today, but make our future brighter tomorrow."
Seniors
"Those who work hard and play by the rules deserve a dignified and secure retirement. I am committed to improving the health and well-being of our aging population. In Congress I serve as the co-chair of the Congressional Task Force on Seniors, where I lead efforts to protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security for seniors in Sacramento and the rest of the nation. I have also advocated for reforming our systems so that all Americans can achieve retirement security. I will continue working to make sure that our aging population can gain the fiscal and social stability they deserve and have worked so hard to acquire."
Technology
Technology is rapidly changing and always evolving. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and as co-chair of the High Tech Caucus, I am working to address the pressing technology issues of today – and tomorrow.
Transportation
Reliable, accessible public transportation and ensuring our region has the infrastructure needed to grow and ensure residents' safety are among my top priorities in Congress. We must continue to make much needed investments in our transportation infrastructure in order to boost our economy, create jobs, and plan for the future.
Jrmar Jefferson on the issues:
Education
“The United States is facing a literacy crisis. Yes, crisis. It isn’t new, but its impact upon our kids, our economy, and our society are far-reaching and expanding. How bad is it? Take a look at some numbers.
- More than 30 million adults in the United States cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third grade level. — ProLiteracy
- Children whose parents have low literacy levels have a 72 percent chance of being at the lowest reading levels themselves. These children are more likely to get poor grades, display behavioral problems, have high absentee rates, repeat school years, or drop out. — National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER)
- 75 percent of state prison inmates did not complete high school or can be classified as low literate. — Rand Report: Evaluating the Effectiveness of Correctional Education
- Low literacy is said to be connected to over $230 billion a year in health care costs because almost half of Americans cannot read well enough to comprehend health information, incurring higher costs. — American Journal of Public Health"
Health Care
"According to the Commonwealth Fund, which regularly ranks the health systems of a handful of developed countries, the best countries for health care are the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Australia.The lowest performer? The United States, even though it spends the most. "And this is consistent across 20 years," said the Commonwealth Fund's president, David Blumenthal, at the Spotlight Health Festival."
Employment
“Southern California’s job picture continued to brighten in February, as unemployment remained low while Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties added payroll positions at a steady pace.
By many measures, California's economy is performing well. The statewide unemployment rate is at a long-term low. Jobs have been growing for more consecutive years than is typical. Construction and major service industries—at both the high- and less-skilled levels—are projected to continue to drive job growth over the next decade. These job market improvements are reflected in family incomes, which have picked up substantially over the past few years."
Seniors
Caring for seniors and our elders requires long-term care planning. But many family members become caregivers overnight without being ready for it. A loved one falls down or an illness triggers a change in responsibility.
- Safety. If your loved one should fall, have a seizure or experience another health-related emergency, an agency worker can contact emergency services, tend to your loved one, or even provide life saving service before help arrives.
- Personal Care. In-home care providers can take care of bathing, nail trimming, dressing, and toileting. In-home care providers are trained to provide professional service for demands ranging from simple to delicate tasks.
- Medication Supervision. Workers will ensure your loved one is taking their medications on schedule, and can ensure they are refilled, stored properly, and can monitor for adverse effects.
- Companionship. Having someone you trust to spend time with is vital for happiness, and with a capable and kind provider, your loved one will receive consistent companionship with loving care.
- Meal Preparation. An in-home caregiver can ensure your loved one receives balanced, nutritious meals every day. Plus, they can keep your loved one company while they eat. They are also prepared to meet any dietary restrictions.
Women Empowerment
5 ways to empower women
- Create a safe space: Women in California often have nowhere to gather with other women and talk about issues like gender equity, women’s rights, or health.
- Support independence and mobility: Most women in US have to ask their husbands for permission to leave home. A large majority of women (75-77%) report being able to freely travel outside of their home unaccompanied.
- Teach women to read: If you are illiterate, simple things like reading signs on a road, numbers on a phone, or directions on a medicine bottle make daily life a struggle.
- Increase savings and income: Savings cooperatives allow women to invest money and then take turns receiving micro-loans to start micro-businesses or invest in education for their children.
- Teach job skills and seed businesses: Women can learn beekeeping, mushroom farming, sewing, and other income-generating skills through training programs.