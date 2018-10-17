Doris Matsui on the issues:

Education

“I am firm believer in the power of education, and making substantial improvements to our nation’s education system must be a top priority.We must improve the No Child Left Behind Act and the Education and Secondary School Act so that every child in the region and the rest of the nation has access to equal and excellent education.We also must make changes to ensure higher education is affordable and accessible for every child in America. The unfortunate reality is that skyrocketing college costs are putting a college education out of reach for many families. To help address this, I have supported legislation that prevented student loan interest rates from doubling, and locked in rates for new student loans to prevent rates from skyrocketing in the future.” Read more

Clean Energy

“Clean energy is a growing industry in the Sacramento region, filled with both promise and potential. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, I have made it a top priority to bring clean energy technology to Sacramento, and to support companies who aim to create good-paying, clean-tech jobs to our region. I have introduced legislation to support our local clean-tech businesses while also reducing our dependency on foreign oil. As a result, the Sacramento region has been transforming into a clean energy hub, with more than 450 companies and a growing number of other companies flocking to the region. Energy efficiency must continue playing a large role in our energy future. From world-class universities and facilities, to cutting-edge companies, and forward-thinking utilities, Sacramento has been leading the way. I will continue working to make our region the clean-tech capitol.”

Flood Protection

“Our region is blessed to sit at the confluence of two great rivers – the American River and the Sacramento River. These rivers bring many opportunities, but they also make us one of the highest risks of flooding in the country. Flood protection remains one of my top priorities, as it is key to the safety and economic vitality of our region. I am working every day to see that our flood protection priorities get the federal attention and funding they require, and to ensure that flood insurance rates remain affordable for all Sacramento residents. We must finish the new spillway at Folsom Dam, improve the American and Sacramento River’s Levees, and complete the South Sacramento Steams Group Project.” Read more

Health Care

“Tremendous efforts have been made to ensure all Americans have access to affordable, quality health care. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) not only opened up access to health insurance for millions of Americans, it also improved the quality of insurance, providing new consumer protections and cost savings.” Read more

Jobs and Economic Security

“Rebuilding our economy and putting our region’s residents back to work remains my number one priority. Over the last several years, we have seen some progress, but there is much more to be done. In light of state and local budget cuts, ensuring the federal government is responsive to our region’s needs has never been more important. I will continue supporting legislation that will create jobs and move our economy forward by investing in the growing industries of health care, clean energy, and technology. This will not only make our economy stronger today, but make our future brighter tomorrow.” Read more

Seniors

“Those who work hard and play by the rules deserve a dignified and secure retirement. I am committed to improving the health and well-being of our aging population. In Congress I serve as the co-chair of the Congressional Task Force on Seniors, where I lead efforts to protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security for seniors in Sacramento and the rest of the nation. I have also advocated for reforming our systems so that all Americans can achieve retirement security. I will continue working to make sure that our aging population can gain the fiscal and social stability they deserve and have worked so hard to acquire.” Read more

Technology

Technology is rapidly changing and always evolving. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and as co-chair of the High Tech Caucus, I am working to address the pressing technology issues of today – and tomorrow. Read more

Transportation

Reliable, accessible public transportation and ensuring our region has the infrastructure needed to grow and ensure residents’ safety are among my top priorities in Congress. We must continue to make much needed investments in our transportation infrastructure in order to boost our economy, create jobs, and plan for the future. Read more