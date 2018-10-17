FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police said a 23-year-old Nakita Hubbard has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Monday morning in a residential area of the city.

According to police, reports of gunshots came into the police department around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Travis Boulevard and Union Ave. While responding to the area, police said another caller said she hear d gunshots and her front window was shattered in the 2000 block of Hampton Place.

Witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle as a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Through their investigation police identified the car on surveillance footage and recognized the driver as Hubbard, who is on active parole.

On Tuesday, police located Hubbard and two other people in the red Dodge Charger. Officers said they found a loaded firearm concealed inside the vehicle.

The three occupants were detained and later questioned where detectives said they determined Hubbard was responsible for the shooting into the residence on Hampton Place.

Hubbard was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon, various weapons charges, and a parole violation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting on October 15, 2018, is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, or Solano County CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867. You may also send the information via text message by texting TEXTFAIRFIELDPD followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.