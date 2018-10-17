SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento company is at the center of a recall of ready-to-eat salads at Whole Foods.

GH Foods is recalling 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad because it contains a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

GH Foods was notified by a supplier of the issue on Tuesday.

The affected products include

Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken – 9.75 oz clear plastic clamshell packaging with a best-if-sold-by date of Oct. 17 and 18.

365 By Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad With Chicken – 10 oz clear plastic clamshell with a best-if-sold-by date from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18

BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken – 6 lb bagged kit with a best-if-sold-by date from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22

365 By Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad – 8 oz clear plastic clamshell package with a best-if-sold-by date from Oct. 17 and 20.

A second recall affecting 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad With Bacon was also tied to an issue with a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.