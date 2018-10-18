  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A change is now in place surrounding road construction along Highway 65 in Rocklin.

The overnight demolition work will be moving to daytime hours.

Many Rocklin residents have been complaining that the wall-thumping work has been keeping them up at night. So now, starting Monday, crews will start that work at 6 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m.

The remaining night-time construction will wrap up by this upcoming Sunday.

The work is all part of a $90 million Interstate 80-Highway 65 improvement project.

