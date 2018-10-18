TURLOCK (CBS13) — Two Hispanic men in their mid-20s were found shot to death in Turlock. They were inside a car as they were preparing to drive onto Highway 99.

Turlock Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday right off the Fulkerth exit on Highway 99. Officers received several calls about a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the roadway. One driver stepped out of his vehicle to inspect the car and found the men dead inside.

Investigators said the car was shot at. Detectives said the victims were preparing to jump southbound on Highway 99 because their vehicle was found in the turning lane.

“The vehicle was shot multiple times, the subjects inside were obviously struck at least one time each. We have no witnesses to the actual incident. We did have some citizens that did comment on Facebook that live nearby that they heard the sounds of shots fired,” he said.

Police are talking with area businesses and looking to see if there are any surveillance cameras that were operating during the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Turlock Police Department.