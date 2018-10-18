SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Omar Ali was all smiles after the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society teamed up with Burlington in atoms to surprise him with a shopping spree.

He even got a special gift: a LeBron James jersey, his favorite player.

“This is my Halloween costume,” Omar said.

With jersey on, 11-year-old Omar was off shopping. But he seemed to pick out more gifts for others than for himself.

“I’m giving this to my older cousin because he’s a big fan of cars,” Omar said.

It was in 2010 at the age of two that Omar’s parents noticed he wasn’t doing well. Omar began falling down a lot.

“He started not feeling good,” said Omar’s father Abdul.

After multiple doctor visits, Omar was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It turns your life upside down, [but] it made us stronger,” Abdul said.

In April 2013, after three years, Omar finished his treatments – and this year celebrated five years being cancer-free.

“He shares his story and provides hope for all of us and everyone touched by cancer,” said Jenaye Shepherd with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To date, Burlington stores nationwide have raised $32 million to support the society’s goal to create a world without blood cancer.