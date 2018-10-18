TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police are investigating after two men were found shot dead inside a car in Turlock early Thursday morning.

The scene was near the intersection of Fulkerth Road and Highway 99.

Turlock police say, a little after 2 a.m., they started getting calls about a car on the side of the road. Callers reported that the car had obvious signs that it was shot multiple times.

Officers got to the scene and found two people inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The names of the two victims have not been released, but police say they are two men in their mid-20s.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are searching for a motive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 664-7323.