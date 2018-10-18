  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police are investigating after two men were found shot dead inside a car in Turlock early Thursday morning.

The scene was near the intersection of Fulkerth Road and Highway 99.

Turlock police say, a little after 2 a.m., they started getting calls about a car on the side of the road. Callers reported that the car had obvious signs that it was shot multiple times.

Officers got to the scene and found two people inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The names of the two victims have not been released, but police say they are two men in their mid-20s.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are searching for a motive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 664-7323.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s