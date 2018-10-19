Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly out for at least the next month following a groin injury, the latest blow in what has been a rough season in Oakland.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cal star had an MRI this week and that there is a chance Lynch could end up on injured reserve.
Lynch suffered the injury during last week’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London.
If the running back misses a month, he would miss upcoming games against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals and would return for a Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.
Following the trip abroad, the Raiders are entering their bye week with a 1-5 record, tied with the Colts for the worst record in the AFC.