  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly out for at least the next month following a groin injury, the latest blow in what has been a rough season in Oakland.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cal star had an MRI this week and that there is a chance Lynch could end up on injured reserve.

Lynch suffered the injury during last week’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London.

If the running back misses a month, he would miss upcoming games against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals and would return for a Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.

Following the trip abroad, the Raiders are entering their bye week with a 1-5 record, tied with the Colts for the worst record in the AFC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s