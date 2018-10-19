SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and one injured on Thursday.

Chue Xiong, 31, is being sought by investigators for the shooting in the area of Indian Lane and Wah Avenue.

Xiong is 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds. He’s a transient who is known to have been around 47th Avenue and Woodbine in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police say officers responded a little after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Two victims were found shot at the scene; one was pronounced dead while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.