SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 26-year-old woman has been found dead days after being reported missing in North Sacramento, according to Sacramento police.

Police said officers responded to a follow-up on a report of a missing woman, 26-year-old Candice De Anda, Friday evening. De Anda was reportedly driving a Ford Taurus.

Officers deemed De Anda’s disappearance suspicious and detectives took over the case. Detectives then located a De Anda and the Ford Taurus in the neighborhood of her home. De Anda was deceased when officers found her and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed her identity.

Based on the circumstances, officials determined this incident to be a homicide. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators continue to investigate the matter but said they believe this was an isolated incident.

A man who is a person of interest was arrested on unrelated charges while the investigation continues, according to detectives.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.