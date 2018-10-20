  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:food recall, listeria, salmonella
Abstract supermarket refrigerator for storage frozen food product in grocery store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The Agriculture Department said in a release issued Friday that Buddy’s Kitchen Inc. of Burnsville produced the products between Oct 19, 2017, and Oct. 9, 2018. The items were shipped to Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and New Jersey. They have the number “P-4226” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by Buddy’s vegetable supplier. The USDA says no adverse reactions to the products have been reported. Consumers are urged not to eat the products.

Salmonella can cause abdominal cramps and fever. Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion loss of balance and convulsions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

