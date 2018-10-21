DAVIS (CBS13) — The Yolo County Coroner’s office confirmed Sunday that the victim in the early morning homicide Saturday was Jamie 35-year-old Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth of Davis.

Kinseth was killed Saturday after being shot around 7 a.m. on F Street.

Police questioned and arrested 29-year-old Hayley Katherine Gilligan on charges of homicide. Gilligan was taken to the Yolo County jail.

One UC Davis student lives in the complex where it happened and said the gunshot woke her up.

READ: 26-Year-Old Missing Woman Candice De Anda Found Dead In Her Car

It just sounded like a pop, like a really loud pop, like a firework went off or something. And it was just one, it wasn’t multiple,” Ralelleah Moore said.