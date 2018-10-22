SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Old Sacramento had a ghost problem on Monday and called in an expert to save the day.

In the end, it wasn’t just any ghost that was haunting the streets of Old Sacramento, it was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man with a party of ghouls.

London Green heard the call and rolled through the streets of Old Sacramento. The 5-year-old used his skills to track a trail of ectoplasm to the California State Railroad Museum.

RELATED: Teen Cancer Survivor Wish Granted, Signed To Sacramento Republic FC

London was ready for just about anything. He was born without a pulmonary artery. His valves were twisted and he had a hole in the bottom. Four surgeries and a lot of poking and prodding have helped keep his heart functioning properly.

After all that, some specter was going to be a piece of cake. The Make-A-Wish Foundation set him up in style with the equipment, wheels and, food and fellow Ghostbusters to get rid of the spooky spirits.

“It just looks like he’s having the time of his life,” his dad Stuart Green said. “And the funny thing is, he keeps saying ‘I’m famous, I’m famous,’ so it’s just really cute. He’s having a great time.”

RELATED: Pizza Manager Drives 225 Miles To Deliver Man’s Dying Wish

London’s heroic efforts drew a big celebration from the community.

“To see the community come out for one child who’s battling a heart condition it makes your heart so happy,” said Jennifer Stolo, the president of the Make-A-Wish for Northeastern and Central California, and Northern Nevada.

After knocking down the marshmallow man, London took a victory lap, proving he ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

London’s parents say the Modesto boy’s prognosis is good, but doctors say he will have to undergo some follow-up procedures as he gets older.